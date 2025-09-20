SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Acquired by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,807,000 after buying an additional 252,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,060,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,231,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

