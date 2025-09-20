UMB Bank n.a. Has $12.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $480.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

