Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,545,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $891,975,000 after purchasing an additional 353,782 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after purchasing an additional 567,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.38. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

