Myecfo LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $741.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.49 and a 200-day moving average of $623.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $741.80. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

