Swedbank AB Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $29,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,506,000 after purchasing an additional 751,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,230,000 after acquiring an additional 194,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $699,831.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,678,121. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,307,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.