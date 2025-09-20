Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

