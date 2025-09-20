Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 107,570 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $264,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

