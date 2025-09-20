Wedmont Private Capital Has $19.25 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

