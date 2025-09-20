Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Reduced by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Addis & Hill Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $328.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

