Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.04 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $791.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $781.41 and its 200 day moving average is $819.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

