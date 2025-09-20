SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,582 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

