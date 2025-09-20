Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $33.70 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $33,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

