Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $274.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.01.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

