UMB Bank n.a. Has $37.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,056 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7%

APH opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

