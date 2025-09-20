HWG Holdings LP Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7,071.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 60,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

