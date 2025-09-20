Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

