High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

