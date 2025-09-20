Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ADI opened at $245.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

