Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.43.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $285.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.66. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

