Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

