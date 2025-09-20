CX Institutional Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 70.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in S&P Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $507.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $542.96 and a 200-day moving average of $515.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.