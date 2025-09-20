WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Unconventional Investor LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

