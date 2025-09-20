Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

