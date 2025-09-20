Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.39.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.79. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

