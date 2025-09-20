Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 0.5%

ASML stock opened at $932.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.90. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $938.68. The company has a market capitalization of $366.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

