ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $91.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

