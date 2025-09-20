Myecfo LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Myecfo LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

