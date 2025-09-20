Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $196.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average is $219.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

