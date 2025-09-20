Linde PLC $LIN Stake Lessened by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde stock opened at $479.01 on Friday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

