Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 68 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $656.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.44 and its 200 day moving average is $520.38.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

