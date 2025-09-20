My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

