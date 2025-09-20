BDF Gestion Trims Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

BDF Gestion decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $376.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

