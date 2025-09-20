Myecfo LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Myecfo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

