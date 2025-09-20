Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

View Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.