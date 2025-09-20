The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.48. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.