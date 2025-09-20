Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
