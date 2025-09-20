Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,306 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $23,847,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CocaCola by 2.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 780,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in CocaCola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

