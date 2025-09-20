Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 341,143 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

