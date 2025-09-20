CX Institutional Sells 979 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.16 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $358.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.