The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $64,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $206.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

