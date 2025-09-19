Weinberger Asset Management Inc Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $608.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $611.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $588.55 and a 200 day moving average of $548.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.