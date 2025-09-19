Envision Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Envision Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Envision Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $608.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $611.31. The company has a market capitalization of $731.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $588.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

