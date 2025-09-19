Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,905 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $68,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

