IMPACTfolio LLC Has $37.67 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 17.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $37,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

