Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 458.5% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

