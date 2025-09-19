Park Capital Management LLC WI Has $571,000 Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Park Capital Management LLC WI lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.81 and a 200-day moving average of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $620.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

