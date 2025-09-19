Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $674.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

