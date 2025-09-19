Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Lowered by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,319 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $1,158,524.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,842,026.92. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

