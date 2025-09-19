Secure Asset Management LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Melius Research lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.