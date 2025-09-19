KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $176.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a PE ratio of 589.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

